Bedford County Adult Detention Center closes temporarily

The Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority has made the decision to temporarily close the Bedford County Adult Detention Center (BCADC) located at 1000 Broad Street Bedford, VA 24532. Due to the recent rises in positive COVID-19 cases within our regions, safe housing of incarcerated individuals within the
facilities that BRRJA serves* is becoming a challenge. In order to maintain the safety and security of the
inmates and staff, while prioritizing COVID-19 protocols, the 77 inmates currently being housed at
BCADC will be transferred to other facilities within the Authority. BCADC currently employs
approximately 37 staff. The majority of the staff that supports BCADC will be temporarily transferred to
assist the other facilities with daily operations.
For security reasons, the time frame of transfers, as well as specified locations will not be released at this
time. Once the inmates are housed in their new temporary locations, notification may be made to the
media by BRRJA. For now, it is unknown when BCADC will reopen. BRRJA administration staff,
along with medical staff, will continue to consult with the Virginia Department of Health on best
practices for correctional facilities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within our facility and the
communities that are served. Joshua Salmon, BRRJA Administrator, assures Sheriff Miller and the
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Foreman of the Town of Bedford Police Department and the
residents of Bedford County that this will have no affect on their daily routines.
*BRRJA is responsible for a total of five facilities, which include the Bedford County Adult Detention
Center, Lynchburg Adult Detention Center, Amherst County Adult Detention Center, Halifax County
Adult Detention Center, and Appomattox County Adult Detention Center.