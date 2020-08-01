Bedford County Adult Detention Center closes temporarily



The Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority has made the decision to temporarily close the Bedford County Adult Detention Center (BCADC) located at 1000 Broad Street Bedford, VA 24532. Due to the recent rises in positive COVID-19 cases within our regions, safe housing of incarcerated individuals within the

facilities that BRRJA serves* is becoming a challenge. In order to maintain the safety and security of the

inmates and staff, while prioritizing COVID-19 protocols, the 77 inmates currently being housed at

BCADC will be transferred to other facilities within the Authority. BCADC currently employs

approximately 37 staff. The majority of the staff that supports BCADC will be temporarily transferred to

assist the other facilities with daily operations.

For security reasons, the time frame of transfers, as well as specified locations will not be released at this

time. Once the inmates are housed in their new temporary locations, notification may be made to the

media by BRRJA. For now, it is unknown when BCADC will reopen. BRRJA administration staff,

along with medical staff, will continue to consult with the Virginia Department of Health on best

practices for correctional facilities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within our facility and the

communities that are served. Joshua Salmon, BRRJA Administrator, assures Sheriff Miller and the

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Foreman of the Town of Bedford Police Department and the

residents of Bedford County that this will have no affect on their daily routines.

*BRRJA is responsible for a total of five facilities, which include the Bedford County Adult Detention

Center, Lynchburg Adult Detention Center, Amherst County Adult Detention Center, Halifax County

Adult Detention Center, and Appomattox County Adult Detention Center.