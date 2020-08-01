Bedford County authorities catch homicide suspect from Minnesota

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office helped arrest a Minnesota man who’s wanted for homicide. The sheriff’s office received information from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota that Benjamin Richardson III was at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Waterlick Road in Forest. On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s office took him into custody without incident, and they also seized firearms, ammunition and data storing devices. Richardson will be sent back to Minnesota.

On January 17, 2023, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received information from Brooklyn Park Police Department (BPPD), Minnesota of a possible location for Homicide Suspect, Benjamin Richardson III wanted out of their jurisdiction. BPPD advised that through an investigation they believed the suspect may possibly be located at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Waterlick Rd. Forest, Va.

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit, Vice Unit and Tactical Response Team confirmed Richardson’s location on Waterlick Road Forest Va. and conducted a search at the residence where Richardson was taken into custody without incident. Several Firearms, Ammunition and data storing devices were seized as a result of the search of the residence.

Benjamin Richardson III was transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail where he is being held awaiting extradition to Brooklyn Park Minnesota.

