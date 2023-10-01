Bedford County authorities seize meth during traffic stop

A Vinton man is behind bars after the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office seized more than a pound of methamphetamine from his car. The Sheriff’s Office, along with the Blue Ridge Regional Drug Task Force, conducted a traffic stop at H&H Market on Lee Jackson Highway on January 10th… They found one and a quarter pounds of methamphetamine, a firearm, and a stolen enclosed trailer. Philip Edward Harless is charged with drug distribution and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

Here is the entire news release from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office:

On 1/10/2023 in conjunction with the Blue Ridge Regional Drug Task Force (BRRDTF) which consists of (Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police), the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team conducted a traffic stop at 11619 Lee Jackson Highway (H&H Market) inside the County of Bedford. The traffic stop yielded approximately one and a quarter pounds of methamphetamine, a firearm, and a stolen enclosed trailer. The driver of the vehicle who was identified as Philip Edward Harless of Vinton, VA was charged and is currently being held for possession with intent to distribute 100g or more of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II narcotic.

The investigation is still on going, anyone with further information please contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.