Bedford County brings back coyote lottery

(Bedford, VA)—The Bedford County Agricultural Economic Development Advisory Board wants to spread the word about the 2023-2024 Bedford County Coyote Lottery, an effort to manage the over-population of coyotes in our locality.

The lottery will run from Sept. 1, 2023, to Feb. 29, 2024. Each coyote killed counts as an entry to win a grand prize of $1,000 or six additional prizes of $500 each.

Proof of a kill must be verified in-person at Bedford Co-op (1053 Independence Blvd., Bedford) to be entered into the lottery. Hunters must follow state hunting guidelines while participating, and only coyotes killed by the applicant within the boundaries of Bedford County during this time frame are eligible. You can find a more detailed list of rules and requirements here.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, coyotes eat both plants and animals and pose substantial threats to crops as well as livestock. Agriculture and Forestry is the largest land use in Bedford County, with cattle and calves being our top commodity.

The Bedford County Coyote Lottery was an annual initiative until the pandemic. This year marks the first time it has been organized since 2019-2020.