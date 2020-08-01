Bedford County bus driver charged with child endangerment, DUI

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has obtained three charges of felony Child Endangerment and one charge of Driving while Under the Influence for a Bedford County Public Schools bus driver, identified as 39-year-old Kimberly Ricketts of Campbell County, VA.On October 7th, 2021 the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned parent regarding her child’s bus driver acting suspicious during the morning elementary school route. Allegations made about her actions and behavior led the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Social Services, and Bedford County Public School officials to begin investigating the circumstances surrounding this complaint. At the completion of this investigation, Ricketts was arrested on these four charges. Ricketts is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail on a $3,000 secured Bond.