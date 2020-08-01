Bedford County extends tax deadline

The Bedford County Treasurer has extended the due date for personal property bills and real estate bills to February 28th. Officials say it will give them more time to give a rebate/credit to all taxpayer accounts and give taxpayers more time to pay their bills once they receive the updated statements. Late last year, Bedford County Supervisors approved a 33 percent rebate/credit to taxpayers on their cars, trucks, motorcycles and other vehicles because of a sharp increase in their value. Officials say rebate checks will be sent out to taxpayers who already paid their bill in full. Updated statements will be sent out to taxpayers who have not yet paid.

Due Date Extended for Personal Property, Real Estate Bills (Second Half)

(Bedford, VA)—The Bedford County Treasurer has extended the due date for personal property bills and real estate bills (second half) to February 28, 2023.

This decision comes as Bedford County staff continue to work closely with the County’s financial software company to test and execute a mass rebate/credit to all taxpayer accounts.

Extending the deadline to February 28, 2023, allows more time for staff to work through these final stages of testing. The extension also gives taxpayers ample time to pay their bills once they receive the updated statements.

Our next announcement to the public, anticipated next week, will include details about when taxpayers can expect to receive checks and updated statements.

In November, the Bedford County Board of Supervisors voted to approve a 33 percent rebate/credit to taxpayers in the categories of cars, trucks, motorcycles, motor homes, and trailers.

Rebate checks will be sent out to taxpayers who already paid their bill in full. Updated statements will be sent out to taxpayers who have not yet paid their bills.

Taxpayers who would like to pay their updated bills now can visit the Treasurer’s Office in person (122 East Main Street, Bedford).