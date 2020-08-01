Bedford County Fair canceled for 2022

The Bedford County Fair has been canceled for this year. The Bedford County Fair Board had hoped to host the fair in the fall after a 2-year hiatus during COVID. But after receiving feedback from the community, the board says it will pause this year’s fair in hopes of a larger event soon. The biggest obstacle this year has been finding a suitable location with ample, on-site parking. The Bedford County Fair was brought back to life in 2015, and the most recent one in 2019 generated some $800,000 for the county. The fair board says it’s working to find a location for 2023.

The Lynchburg Humane Society is holding an adoption special this weekend to make room for rescued beagles that will be arriving soon from the Envigo (en-vee-go) breeding facility in Cumberland County.

Federal officials accused Envigo of animal welfare violations and ordered it to put 4000 of its dogs up for adoption. The Lynchburg Humane Society currently has more than 400 cats and kittens and more than 90 dogs. They want to make sure they have room for the beagles and other animals coming in from area shelters. Friday through Sunday, all adoptions are $20.