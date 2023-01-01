Bedford County issues outdoor burn ban

Bedford County officials have issued a county-wide ban on outdoor burning, effective immediately. That includes the Town of Bedford. Dry weather and high winds have created ideal conditions for wildfires and in the past week, firefighters have responded to more than 20 brush fires in various parts of Bedford County.

The ban is effective for 30 days, but it can be rescinded at any time if conditions improve.

Here is more information from Bedford County:

Bedford County issues county-wide ban on outdoor burning

(Bedford, VA)—On the heels of Gov. Youngkin’s declaration of a State of Emergency in Virginia due to wildfires, Bedford County officials have issued a county-wide ban on outdoor burning. The ban is effective immediately and includes the Town of Bedford.

Following this declaration and until the ban is rescinded, it is against the law to burn brush, grass, leaves, trash, debris, or any other flammable material. It is also against the law to ignite or maintain any open fire in Bedford County. Violation of the burn ban is a class-one misdemeanor.

Prolonged dry weather and high winds have created ideal conditions for wildfires across the state and here in our area. In the past week, firefighters have responded to more than 20 brush fires in various parts of Bedford County. Several of those fires were close to homes.

“With the dry conditions we have and the often-windy weather this week, a small fire can get out of control very quickly,” said Chief Janet Blankenship of the Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue. “We are asking the public to partner with us on this ban so that we can protect our citizens and their properties.”

The ban is effective for 30 days, but it can be rescinded at any time. Bedford County officials will be closely monitoring weather conditions and consulting with the Virginia Department of Forestry to make that decision.

Other localities in Virginia have also issued burn bans, including Franklin, Washington, Montgomery, Alleghany, Rockbridge, and Floyd counties.