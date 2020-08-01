Bedford County K-9 assists in drug and gun seizure

The Bedford County Sheriff’s office seized a car full of drugs and guns in Bedford County earlier this month. The sheriff’s office says on March 17th, a deputy stopped the vehicle on Rt. 460 for multiple traffic violations. A K-9 united named Stark helped find 30+ suspected Fentanyl pills, 3oz of marijuana, a Glock handgun, an AK pistol, $4,600 in cash, and 3 grams of suspected cocaine in the car. The sheriff’s office says multiple people were in the car, and charges against them are pending.

Here is more information from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office:

Sheriff Miller remains committed to fighting illegal drugs in Bedford County, all the way from reinstituting the DARE program to ProActive Patrolling throughout the county. We encourage anyone with information regarding illegal drugs to continue working in partnership with us so we can make Bedford County a better place to live!!

