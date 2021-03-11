Bedford County names new school superintendent

Bedford County Schools have a new superintendent. Dr. Marc Bergin has been appointed following a unanimous vote by the School Board at its March 11 regular meeting. Bergin has served for the past six years as the Chief of Staff for Virginia Beach City Public Schools, a school division of 86 schools serving 66,000 students, where he helped lead the division’s strategic planning work and the division’s Blue Ribbon Panel safety initiative. During his tenure the division reached full accreditation for the first time in recent history. Bergin told the News and Advance that he grew up in what was then Campbell County and attended Brookville Middle and High Schools before moving to the Midwest.

Bedford County School Board Appoints New Superintendent

March 11, 2021

BEDFORD, VA – Dr. Marc Bergin has been appointed as the Superintendent of Bedford County Public Schools following a unanimous vote by the School Board at its March 11 regular meeting.

“Bedford County is a beautiful place to live and work, and our schools have an impressive track record of achievement,” Bergin said. “I look forward to meeting and collaborating with our students, staff, parents and community members in the coming months and years to build on that tradition.”

Dr. Bergin has served for the past six years as the Chief of Staff for Virginia Beach City Public Schools, a school division of 86 schools serving 66,000 students, where he helped lead the division’s strategic planning work and the division’s Blue Ribbon Panel safety initiative. During his tenure the division reached full accreditation for the first time in recent history. He previously served for three years as the Deputy Superintendent of Moore County (NC) Public Schools, an economically diverse community with a similarly sized school division as Bedford County. He also served for five years as Director of Elementary Education for Chesterfield County Public Schools (VA).

Dr. Bergin has a varied background in teaching and administration in a variety of school divisions with culturally and economically diverse populations. His education career spans 30 years, including eight years as an elementary school teacher, eight years as an elementary school principal, and 14 years as a central office administrator. Over the past nine years as a deputy superintendent and chief of staff, he has gained extensive executive leadership experience in board relations, budget development, legislative advocacy, policy revision, strategic planning. curriculum development, and innovative programming.

Dr. Bergin earned his B.A. in English Literature from the University of Notre Dame, a Master’s in Elementary Education from Butler University, post-graduate certification in Administration and Supervision from the University of Virginia, and a doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

Dr. Bergin has spent much of his life in communities along the Blue Ridge Mountains. He spent many of his childhood years in Lynchburg, his post graduate years in Charlottesville, and landed his first administrative position in Augusta County.

“While we have enjoyed the past six years along the coast, we look forward to once again having a home near the mountains,” Bergin said. “With family still residing in Lynchburg, we have frequented the area and are delighted to be able to live and work in Bedford County.”

School Board Chairman, Mr. Jason Johnson, stated “The School Board is excited to welcome Dr. Marc Bergin to Bedford County! Since starting his career as a classroom teacher, Dr. Bergin has worn many hats in K-12 education, but one thing has remained consistent throughout: his passion for kids. In all of our conversations, Dr. Bergin has emphasized the importance of keeping students at the center of our work as a school division. His work in school divisions–both urban and rural–in Virginia and North Carolina has prepared him for this moment. We know that Dr. Bergin’s experience and vast knowledge of emerging research and educational best practices will allow him to take Bedford County Public Schools to the next level as a leader for public education in Central Virginia.”

Dr. Bergin will assume his new position with Bedford County Public Schools on June 1, 2021.

NOTE: A press conference for Dr. Bergin will be held Friday, March 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the School Board Conference Room – 311 South Bridge Street, Bedford 24523. Social distancing will be observed during this conference.