Bedford County Public Schools hosts “Breakfast on the Bus” hiring event Oct. 14

BCPS to hold a Bus Driver Hiring Event: “Breakfast on the Bus!”

(Bedford, VA): Bedford County Public Schools is in need of full time, part time, and substitute

bus drivers. We are looking to fill current vacancies for applicants who can provide safe and

efficient transportation for students while modeling a positive attitude which has an impact on

students and the educational programs of the county.

If you, or someone you know is interested in becoming a part of the BCPS Transportation team,

please come to the Bus Recruitment Event on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Liberty High

School from 9:00AM – 11:00AM. Interested applicants will have the opportunity to operate a

school bus, speak directly with current drivers and discuss employment with Human Resource

Representatives. Applicants will be provided with paid training.

Donuts and light refreshments will be available on site.

See BCPS Facebook and Instagram for updates and more information. Any questions, please

contact transportation@bedford.k12.va.us or call 540- 586-1045.