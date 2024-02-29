Bedford County School Board proposes closing Stewartsville Elementary, other options to address future budget deficit

Bedford County Public School board says it expects an $8 million decrease in state funding in four years so it’s considering several options to save money. All of them include closing Stewartsville Elementary School. School officials say it’s the oldest building belonging to the school division with only half of the building being used, plus the entire roof and HVAC system needing to be repaired. Another option includes grade changes for Staunton River and Forest Zone schools. This includes moving 5th grade from elementary school to middle school, and moving 8th grade to high school. The School board is holding town hall meetings and a public hearing to discuss the proposals.

Here is more information from Bedford County Public Schools:

Bedford County School Board Considering Efficiency Options

The Bedford County School Board held a Special Called Budget Work Session on Thursday February 22,

2024 to receive a requested report from the administration regarding efficiency options to address school

capacity concerns and improve academic offerings for students. The presentation is available on the

school division’s website under the link for School Board Meetings.

Four options were presented, all of which would involve the decommissioning of Stewartsville Elementary

due, in part, to the extensive structural needs of the 112-year-old building. The school also has the lowest

capacity use (56%) of all thirteen elementary schools.

There will be several opportunities in the coming weeks for the community to address the School Board

members and provide input on the four options. Town Hall sessions have already been advertised in each

of the three school attendance zones to receive input on the current superintendent search, and the

School Board members would also welcome feedback at these sessions regarding the four efficiency

options. All of these Town Hall sessions will be held in the high school auditoriums on the following dates:

● Thursday, February 29, 2024 from 4:30-8:00 pm at Liberty High School

● Tuesday, March 5, 2024 from 4:30-8:00 pm at Jefferson Forest High School

● Tuesday, March 19, 2024 from 4:30-8:00 pm at Staunton River High School

Also, at the next regularly scheduled School Board meeting on Thursday, March 14, 2024, which is

being held in the auditorium at Jefferson Forest High School, there will be a public hearing regarding the

proposed decommissioning of Stewartsville Elementary and the proposed reconfiguration of grade levels

presented in the efficiency options. Individuals who would like to address the School Board during this

public hearing should contact the School Board Clerk, Mrs. Diana Johnson

(diana.johnson@bedford.k12.va.us), in order to sign up to speak.

The School Board will also be holding a Special Called Budget Work Session on Thursday, March 21,

2024 to discuss budget preparations for the 2024-2025 school year and to take a recorded vote on the

four proposed options. The meeting will begin at 6:00 pm and will be held in the auditorium at the Susie

G. Gibson Science and Technology Center (SGSTC), located at 600 Edmund Street in Bedford. The

School Board will then hold another Special Called Budget Work Session on Monday, March 25, 2024,

also beginning at 6:00 pm at the SGSTC auditorium, to receive the Superintendent’s Proposed Budget for

the 2024-2025 school year.

Parents, students, teachers, staff, and other community members are encouraged to attend the Town Hall

sessions and/or School Board meetings to provide feedback on the four proposed options. All of the

School Board meetings will also be livestreamed and recorded through the BCPS YouTube Channel.