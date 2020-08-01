Bedford County school officials: Critical Race Theory not being taught in schools

The Bedford County School Board last night heard from school administrators about critical race theory in schools. Chief Learning Officer Karen Woodford says the school system is NOT teaching the controversial CRT, as it’s called, but is following what’s called culturally responsive teaching:

About 50 people attended the meeting and many of them remain skeptical, including 5th District Republican Congressman Bob Good:

Woodford said the state plans to release and require cultural competency training for teachers and administrators in the spring of 2022.