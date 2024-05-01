Bedford County School System releases statement on lawsuit against parent, attorney responds

Here is the statement from the Bedford County School System regarding its $600,000 lawsuit against David Rife, the parent of a special needs student at Staunton River High School.

For Immediate Release: May 1, 2024

(Bedford, VA)— The Bedford County School Board remains strongly committed to Parent’s Rights. We

strongly encourage Parents to actively participate and oversee the public education of their children.

However, we also strongly support our many excellent educators and staff. No parent has the right to

inappropriately threaten or profanely abuse educators. We recently filed a lawsuit against a Parent with

the single goal of enforcing a Communication Plan drafted to ensure appropriate communication with

our educators. The lawsuit was never about collecting money from the Parent. We are happy that the

Parent has now signed a Communication Plan which we have sought since 2015. It is our hope and goal

that all parties will faithfully adhere to that Communication Plan going forward and no further legal

proceedings are necessary. While our lawsuit remains active, as a measure of good faith, we have

instructed our attorney to reduce the monetary component of the lawsuit to $1. If the Communication

Plan is adhered to, we intend to dismiss the lawsuit.

David Rife’s attorney David Whitehurst objects to the school board’s statement. He’s issued a response on behalf of his client: