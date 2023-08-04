Bedford County Schools hosts “Pack the Bus” August 4th



(Bedford, VA): Bedford County Public School, in collaboration with Bedford County Department of Social

Services and Bedford Walmart are gathering school supplies for students in need for the upcoming

school year. We need help to “Pack the Bus” on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Bedford Walmart from

12:00pm – 6:00pm.

We would like to invite community members and partners to participate in collecting school supply

donations as well. Students being prepared for the start of a school year enhances the school

experience, which is a primary focus of BCPS and without our community and partners this would not be

possible.

There are many different ways that an organization can support BCPS and our students. A donation box

can be placed at your organization or company, a monetary donation could be made or come out to help

on the big day! Also, if you know of a family in need, they can pick up a form from Bedford County

Department of Social Services or call them for assistance.

We really appreciate your interest in helping our students prepare for a new school year and hope we

can count on your support to make this event a success.

Here is the list of items:



● Glue sticks

● Glue

● 3-subject notebooks

● 5-subject notebooks

● Notebook paper

● Graph paper

● Markers

● Colored pencils

● Earbuds

● Tissues

● Scissors

● Paper towels

● Pencil pouches

● Playdough

● 1-inch binders

● 2-inch binders

● 3-inch binders

● Gallon bags

● Sandwich bags

● Composition notebooks

● Highlighters

● Index cards 3×5

● Expo markers

● Vinyl folders

● Baby wipes

● 3×3 post-its

● Clorox wipes

● 2 pocket folders with & without prongs