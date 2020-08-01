Bedford County sets real estate tax rate at .41 per $100 of assessed value



Bedford County Supervisors last night voted to set the real estate tax rate at 41-cents, down from the current rate of 50 cents. About 20 people spoke during a public hearing, many of them in favor of equalizing the rate at 38 cents. Supervisors’ chairman Edgar Tuck:

The extra funding is targeted for projects that include improvements at Liberty and Staunton River High Schools and closing the county landfill. Supervisor John Sharp explained his vote:

The vote to set the rate at 41-cents was 4-3, with Bob Davis, Tommy Scott, and Charla Bansley voting against it. Supervisor Tommy Scott explained his vote: