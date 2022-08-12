Bedford County Sheriff’s Office makes drug busts

On 12/08/2022 the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit Served multiple indictments for Narcotics Violations with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, the Virginia State Police, and the Bedford Police Department.

The following individuals were arrested on a series of charges consisting of distribution and/or possession of narcotics in the County of Bedford.

Hunter Carter: Distribution of schedule I or II Scott Hann: Distribution of schedule I or II narcotics Jessica Korczynski: Possession of schedule I or II narcotics David Turner: Possession of schedule I or II narcotics Wendy Wilson: Distribution of schedule I or II narcotics (4 counts) Cynthia Thomas: Distribution of schedule I or II narcotics (2 counts) David Caldwell: Distribution of schedule I or II narcotics

In addition to the above persons, the Sheriff’s Office was able to identify and arrest eight other WANTED people in the County on various charges.

The Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone with information on narcotics trafficking in the County of Bedford to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.