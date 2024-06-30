Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says man takes his own life after standoff with deputies

On June 30, 2024, at approximately 4:45pm the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance involving a gun in the 4000 blk Mountain View Church Road in the Montvale area of the county. The victim was able to get away to another address and make the 911 call.

Deputies arrived and searched for the suspect in the area. The suspect later came back to the area and while trying to flee the area, he struck a Sheriff’s Office vehicle and fled the area. Upon a further search of the area, Deputies located the vehicle in a field with the driver inside. The suspect then barricaded inside the vehicle while deputies continued to make contact with him. Multiple specialized units were involved in this brief standoff and the suspect did fire rounds into the air. The suspect later took his own life with the gun.

There was no further danger to the area or the citizens, this was an isolated incident.