Bedford County student-athletes protest decision to cancel winter sports

About 100 Bedford County student-athletes turned out last night to protest the School Board’s decision to cancel winter sports because of COVID-19. Brandon Adams is a Junior cross country athlete from Jefferson Forest High School who helped organize the effort:

Senior lacrosse player Rachel Paul from Jefferson Forest says students are missing out on more than just competing:

Other school systems in the Seminole District, including Lynchburg and Campbell County, are competing. In order for Bedford County School Board to reconsider its decision, a board member who voted ‘no’ at the last meeting would have to ask for another vote, but that didn’t happen last night.