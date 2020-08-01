Bedford County students plan walkout;

UPDATE: Today’s student protest in Bedford County will NOT be at the DDay Memorial in Bedford. Officials with the Memorial say a flyer on social media encouraging students to leave school and meet at the Memorial – was created without the Memorial’s permission, and organizers were asked to remove it.

The flyer encouraged students to walk out of school over the school board’s mask mandate.

EARLIER: The school board recently reversed its mask-optional decision, saying state law requires masks to be mandatory under CDC guidance. The students are protesting what they call the school system’s “tyrranical overreach and blatant disregard of their constitutional rights”. A flyer circulating on social media invites the students to either walk out or skip altogether and meet at the DDay Memorial in Bedford. Bedford County schools haven’t said how they will respond to the walkout.