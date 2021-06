State police say a 14-year-old was killed in a weekend car accident in Bedford County. It happened Friday evening around 8 o’clock on Route 24 just east of Crowder Road. Police say a car headed east crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole. The 19-year-old driver from Goodview was seriously injured. A 14-year-old passenger died the next day.

Charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.