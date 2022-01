The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming a new K-9 Deputy. He’s “Hoover”, a 14-month-old blood hound tracking dog that specializes solely in criminal and rescue tracking. Hoover is assigned to Deputy K. Hall and will help locate missing Alzheimer / Dementia patients, children, suspects, and fugitives . K-9 Hoover was donated to the Sheriff’s Office by the Organization, Find’m Friends out of Crystal River Florida. Deputy Hall and Hoover were trained in Florida reported for duty Monday.