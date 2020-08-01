Bedford man charged in connection with stabbing

Bedford Police say a 33-year-old woman is in stable condition after being flown to the hospital with multiple stab wounds yesterday after a fight outside Kornerstone Market, at the intersection of U.S. 221 and Oakwood St. It happened shortly before 2pm. Witnesses told police a man was beating a woman inside a car parked outside the convenience store. The two got out and the man started stabbing the woman multiple times. 42-year-old Ryan Crenshaw of Bedford has been arrested in connection with the stabbing.