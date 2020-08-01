Bedford man charged with 2nd degree murder

One man is dead, another charged with second degree murder in Bedford. Around 7am Wednesday, Bedford Police went to 1107 Pinecrest Avenue and found the body of 18-year-old Braeden Michael Bailey. They say Bailey’s death was caused by trauma to the head. Friday, police arrested 21-year-old Mr. Tyler Lee Booth of Bedford and charged him with second degree murder. Booth is being held without bond.

On July 21, 2021 at approximately 0700AM Bedford Police Officers responded to the 1007 Pinecrest Ave in reference to a male, Braeden Michael Bailey 18 (yoa) of Bedford County, unresponsive. Bedford County Fire and Rescue were on scene but Mr. Bailey was deceased. Investigators were on scene and began an investigation into the death of Mr. Bailey. The death was determined to have been caused by trauma to the area of Mr. Baileys head. On July 23, 2021 investigators and officers obtained warrants for Mr. Tyler Lee Booth 21 (yoa) of the Town of Bedford for 18.2-32 second degree murder. He was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.