Bedford Museum summer camp: “Hands on Local History” July 19-23

“The Bedford Museum & Genealogical Library is putting its final touches on its summer camp, “Hands on Local History”. The camp which will run from July 19-23 from 9 am to noon every day will talk about Bedford County’s involvement in the American Revolution. We will be going to places like the Avoca Museum, Poplar Forest, and New London. It is open to students going into the 4th to 8th grades and is only open for the first 20 that register. We are excited that we have about half of the spots filled already but still have some spots available. The camp is only $20 per child. We have some amazing sponsors this year that are helping to cover some of the costs as well. They are Bridge St. / Fuzzy Alpaca, Peaksview Dental, The Wendy Witt Group, Electric Co Market, Wipledale Farm, and the Central Virginia Business Coalition. The Museum is looking forward to sharing Bedford County’s contributions to the American Revolution to the children. Registration is due July 1, so don’t delay to contact the Museum at librarian@bedfordvamusuem.org or 540-586-4520.”