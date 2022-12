Here is the alert from Bedford Police: BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Urgent. Missing person and truck. Please notify Detective Blackford at 540-875-7526 if you have seen or had contact with Charles James Reynolds in the last 12 hours (10pm Sunday, December 11) age 43, special needs. Has been missing since 10pm December 11, 2022. Do not approach, please call BPD, Detectives unit through dispatch.