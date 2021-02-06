Bedford Police seek suspects in home invasion

The Town of Bedford Police Department is seeking information about a recent home invasion.

It happened May 25th around 10:30 at night. Police say two men forced their way into a home in the 500 block of Jeter Street in the Town of Bedford, displayed handguns and demanded money. The suspects were wearing dark clothing, including dark colored masks. After they assaulted two people inside the home, the suspects left in an unknown direction of travel.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator Blackford with the Town of Bedford Police at (540) 875-7526 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.