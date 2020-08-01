Bedford Police to host Cop Camp in July

The Bedford Police Department is getting a head start on some young recruits: The department will hold a “ COP Camp” between July 5th through July 9th for children between the ages of 9 to 14. They’ll spend a week and get to know the police officers who serve them and our community. The Bedford Police Department is partnering with Thomas Road Outpost in Bedford County so this can be an outdoor event. You can email police@bedfordva.gov and request an application.

Here is the news release from Bedford Police:

The Bedford Police Department is proud and excited to announce that we are holding Cop Camp July 5th through July 9th this year. We had to cancel the event in 2020 because of COVID19 so we are excited about the opportunity for this year. We will be partnering with Thomas Road Outpost in Bedford County so this can be an outdoor event.

We are extremely excited for the kids in our community, who are between the ages of 9 to 14, to spend a week and get to know the police officers who serve them and our community. We are now accepting applications for the camp at the police department or you can email us at police@bedfordva.gov and request an application.

Bedford Police Chief Todd Foreman will be available for comment and questions at 540-587-6011.