Bedford to open new Clock Museum Oct. 15th

The town of Bedford is getting ready to celebrate the grand opening of the BEDFORD CLOCK MUSEUM. It features clockmakers and their history, antique, rare and vintage devices, such as Mantle, Wall, and Cuckoo Clocks. The public is invited to a grand opening next Saturday October 15th.

Here is more information:

Join us Saturday, October 15th beginning from 10 AM – 5 PM for the grand opening of the BEDFORD CLOCK MUSEUM in Bedford, VA. The museum will be comprised of Clock Makers and their history, antique and vintage clocks, such as “Mantle Clocks, Wall Clocks, Floor Clocks, and Cuckoo Clocks. Some of the clocks presented are rare and unique hard-to-find clocks. This is an opportunity to see and learn about the history and a clock you may have at home and to provide the history of clocks from the beginning of time to the present. We also have a theater with a movie to show the history from the sundial clock to the present-day clock. Join us for this must-see event for all clock lovers and enthusiasts.

