Bedford woman dead, man charged with involuntary manslaughter

Bedford Police say a woman was fatally shot by a passenger in her vehicle as she was driving in the 900 Block of Burks Hill Rd. It happened around 10 o’clock Saturday night. Authorities say 36-year-old Jessica Moore suffered a single gunshot wound and died later at the hospital. A passenger, 34-year-old Daniel Norwood is charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm. Authorities told ABC13 there were two children in the car. One child belonged to Norwood, the other to Moore.

Here is the entire news release from the Bedford Police Department:

On July 3, 2021 at approximately 10:00 PM Bedford Police Officers responded to 900 Block of Burks Hill Rd in reference to a female, Jessica Ryan Moore 36 (yoa) of Bedford, with gunshot wound. Officers and Bedford County Fire and Rescue were on scene and began treatment and transported Ms. Moore. Ms. Moore was transported to Bedford Memorial Hospital where she later died from the injury. During the investigation officers determined the injury was caused by a Male in the passenger seat of the vehicle Ms Moore was driving. Officers arrested Daniel Joseph Norwood 34 (yoa) of Lynchburg, for 18.2-36 Involuntary Manslaughter and 18.2-56.1 reckless handling of a firearm.