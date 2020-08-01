Bellarmine Head Coach, Scott Davenport, joins The Sportsline to talk about upcoming ASUN Semifinal matchup with the Liberty Flames.

The Knight’s Head Coach, Scott Davenport breaks down their Quarterfinal win over Florida Gulf Coast and looks forward to their road trip to Lynchburg to take on Liberty in Liberty Arena as part of the ASUN Semifinals, Saturday at 6:00 PM. Davenport also talks about the weight that believing in the culture of your program and its’ influence on determining the outcome. Coach talks about what it takes to lockdown the nation’s 2nd leading scorer in Darius McGhee and what they took away from their first matchup against the Flames. Coach breaks down the jump from Division 2 to Division, along with extreme travel and the team’s chemistry.