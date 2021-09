Today on Best of the Burg we remember the tragic events of September 11, 2001 with your stories, a special report from The Morningline’s Mari White from the Forest Rotary Field of Honor and Dr. Barbara Rothermel of the Daura Museum of Art on a special exhibit “Ground Zero with Peter Turnley: A Photographer’s Presence on 9/11,” for Covering our Community presented by Bank of the James.