Best of the Burg 02/27/21
Besties Mari, Rich, & Tommy talked about the change in ownership of Cattle Annie’s/Phase 2 and also had a chance to catch up with Rev. Brian D. Moore about serving his country and starting Man At Arms Ministry. Benton Penn with Penn Financial joined the program to preview his new show “Financial Pathways” debuting on WLNI 3/6/21!
Best of the Burg 02/20/21
In this edition of BOTB Mari & Rich reminded listeners about upcoming showings of Renaissance Theatre’s production “Couples”. They also spoke with Nancy Short of Forest Brook Automotive about services they offer & common issues they see when servicing automobiles
Best of the Burg 02/13/21
Besties Mari, Ashley, and Anthony talked Valentine’s Day, “ice secretions”, and Paula Jones with VDOT gave road condition updates. Libby Jefferson, Cheryl Carter, and Valerie Daugherty with Renaissance Theatre talked about their season opener “Couples” starting 2/19!
Best of the Burg 02/06/21
Rich Roth & Kenny Shelton spoke with Mike Hudson about the beauty of Avoca Museum and Carl Jackson of Ladle & Blade Coffee and Cookshop in Amherst joined the program to talk about services they offer! Meanwhile, WLNI’s Tommy Fradenburg gave live reports and play-by-play of Mari White participating in Lynchburg’s inaugural Polar Plunge!