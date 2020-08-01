BEST OF The HOME Show: 11/26/22

In this BEST OF edition of The HOME Show we went back to some of our favorite interviews revolving around holiday shopping and giving this holiday season!

In honor of Small Business Saturday, we talked again about Santa coming to the Boonsboro Shopping Center (which is also a GREAT place to stop by to support a local business in our area) as well as other local establishments to support such as Curtains, Blinds, and Bath

Giving Tuesday is just around the corner so we wanted to remind you of the AWESOME fundraiser going on for OVER 30 local children’s charities – Mustaches 4 Kids Lynchburg. Donate now through December 2nd at www.m4klynchburg.org

We also took some time to thank Southern Landscape Group for being a major supporter of the program and preview their new ongoing segment on the show: The Outdoor Scoop.

The show returns to normal next Saturday. Happy Thanksgiving everyone!