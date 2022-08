Lynchburg Commonwealth Attorney, Bethany Harrison, joins Brian, Tory Lucas, and Rich Gilman on The Morningline to talk about the announcement from her office at the end of last week, why her office made this decision, this is something going around the commonwealth as well as the country, is this encouraging more crime, why discovery and body worn camera footage requests takes so long, the effect that this is going to have on the court docket, and more.