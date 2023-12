Retired New York Newsday columnist Bob Glauber joins The Sportsline to talk life and football, including his thoughts on the New York Giants going on a win streak behind new QB Tommy DeVito, on the surprising selections for AFC and NFC players of the week in the NFL coming for New York franchises, and his insight on Ben Roethlisberger’s Steelers comments and the future of Patriot’s head coach Bill Belichick.