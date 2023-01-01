Rep. Bob Good elected new chairman of the Freedom Caucus

Lynchburg-area Republican Congressman Bob Good has been elected as the new chairman of the Freedom Caucus, the group of more than 30 conservative house members. Good was first elected to Virginia’s 5th District in 2021 and earlier this year was one of eight Republicans who helped oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker. While most members of the caucus support Donald Trump’s candidacy, Good has been a vocal backer of Ron DeSantis’ presidential bid. In a news release today, Good says he looks forward, quote, “to continuing the fight to reduce government spending, secure our borders, and defend our constitutional freedoms.”

Here is more from the Washington Times:

The Freedom Caucus, a group formed in 2015 with more than 30 members that often menace House Republican leaders from its right flank, weathered its own internal fight in the chairman election.

Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio, who served on the group’s board, announced in a letter first reported by Axios that he would not seek reelection to the board after it recommended Mr. Good for chairman just hours before the Monday night vote.Top Stories00:2001:06oys“I am concerned that our group often relies too much on power (available primarily due to the narrow majority) and too little on influence with and among our colleagues. This approach is not a strong foundation for success,” Mr. Davidson wrote. “For me, these concerns culminate with the Board’s recommendation that Bob Good serve as the next Chairman of the House Freedom Caucus.”

Mr. Good also helped torpedo two of the four GOP-backed bills from reaching the House floor this year.

The Freedom Caucus this year also ousted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia from the group over her support for a debt-limit increase agreement by Mr. McCarthy, a profane outburst against Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado on the House floor and her tight relationship with Mr. McCarthy despite the group’s hostile toward him.

When asked about the consternation within the group following the election, Mr. Perry told reporters, “I don’t know if this is a newsflash for you, but people around here don’t always agree on everything.”

According to lawmakers in the group, Mr. Good was the only member on the ballot for chairman.