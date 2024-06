Author for Sports Illustrated covering golf and the PGA Tour, Bob Harig joins The Sportsline to talk final thoughts from the U.S. Open and more, including if the ’24 Open will be remembered more for Rory McIlroy’s collapse or Bryson DeChambeau’s win, on the odd scheduling quirks this season that sees two signature events right before and after a major tournament, and he give us a sneak peak into his new book called “Drive: The Lasting Legacy of Tiger Woods.”