On this week-ending edition of The Sportsline, SI’s Bob Harig stops by to discuss his lasting thoughts from the 2024 US Open and give us a sneak peak into his recently released book on Tiger Woods, Matt Reigle of OutKick previewed game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final and made a bold prediction regarding a potential game 7, the Historian brought his facts from the archives, and Last Call loaded up on innuendos from guests and hosts this past week.