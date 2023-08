FOX Sports NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass joins The Sportsline to talk end of the NASCAR regular season and upcoming chase for the playoffs, including his thoughts on Chase Elliott missing the cutoff and if it’s bad for NASCAR, on if a 3rd win by Chris Buescher vaults him into title contention talks, and why he’s picking Martin Truex Jr. over William Byron to claim the season’s championship + the latest on Ryan Preece’s wild Saturday ride.