NASCAR reporter for FOX Sports, Bob Pockrass joins The Sportsline to preview the next Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway, including why even though we’ve gotten three good races to start the season, it’s still to early to have really learned anything, on why defending series champ Ryan Blaney, along with the Hendrick Chevys, are the ones to watch this weekend, and his perspective on the evolution in character of VA’s Denny Hamlin.