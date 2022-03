Campbell County Schools Superintendent, Bobby Johnson, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about the letter sent to Governor Youngkin from the Virginia Association of School Superintendents, how you become a member of the association, Youngkin’s push to get rid of divisive concepts, Resolution that has been drafted for divisive concepts and materials, Yongkin’s Tip Line, is Critical Race Theory In The curriculum at Campbell County Schools, Test Scores, and more.