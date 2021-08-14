“Bold action is needed”: Centra will require employees to be vaccinated

Centra announced today it will require all 7,600 Caregivers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 1st. Centra’s top priority is to keep all patients, Caregivers, and the broader communities safe.

Here is the entire news release from Centra:

Centra Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for all Caregivers

Lynchburg, VA.- Centra announced today its decision to require all 7,600 Caregivers to be fully

vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 1st. While many factors contributed to this decision,

Centra’s top priority is to keep all patients, Caregivers, and the broader communities safe. Now,

as the region faces another surge of COVID-19 cases, bold action is needed.

“As a regional healthcare provider, it is our responsibility to take a stand and do our part to

protect those who place their trust in us,” said Richard Tugman, Interim Centra President, and

Chief Executive Officer. “We feel a deep commitment to setting the example.”

Lynchburg and the surrounding metro area have the second-lowest vaccination rate in the

Commonwealth at the current time. Increasing rates of COVID-19 are often closely linked to

areas with low vaccination rates. The region’s vaccination rate is hovering around 35.6%, which

is well below the target rate of 70% to combat COVID-19 effectively. As the largest employer in

this geographic area, Centra’s vaccination rates greatly impact the ability to limit community

spread.

“We recognize the profound truth that getting vaccinated is the single most effective tool in

slowing and even stopping the spread of this virus,” said Chris Lewis, M.D., Centra Senior Vice

President and Chief Clinical Officer. “By taking this step, we are further protecting the health of

our Caregivers, patients, and community.”

After careful consideration and input from diverse and representative groups across the

organization and in consultation with national, regional, and state healthcare officials, all

Caregivers, including medical staff and contractors, must receive their first dose by October 1st,