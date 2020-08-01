Bomb threat in Washington DC prompts evacuations

Law enforcement authorities say a man sitting in a black pickup truck outside the Library of Congress has told police that he has a bomb. That’s led to a standoff in the heart of the nation’s capital. Law enforcement officials are trying to determine whether it’s a real bomb. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger says police have evacuated multiple buildings around the Capitol after officers observed the man holding what appeared to be a detonator. The man’s name was not immediately disclosed. Police negotiators are said to be communicating with him as he writes notes and shows them to authorities from inside the truck.