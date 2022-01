Big Game Run/Walk 5k

February 12, 2022

Start your “new” year off with some extra motivation to stay fit and support one of Lynchburg’s most dynamic non-profits.

NEW COURSE – Percival’s Island Natural Area and Blackwater Creek Bikeway

NEW DISTANCE – 5K (3.1 miles)

NEW THEME – Formerly the Resolution Run, this year’s theme is “The Big Game”

Find out more here.