Boys and Girls Club Big Game 5K run/walk Feb. 11

Are you ready for the Big Game?

Get your running (or walking) shoes ready as we race our way right into the Super Bowl LVII festivities. Join us on Saturday, February 11 at 10 a.m. as we host our Big Game 5K Run/Walk event. This race is a great way to get you in a competitive mood right before the big game!

You can walk or run our 3.1 mile course at Percival’s Island with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg!

Don’t forget to dress the part! Represent your favorite team by wearing a jersey, hat, or other game-day gear while supporting the Club and its members.

Find out more here: https://www.bgclynchburg.org/events/86-second-annual-big-game-5k-run-walk.html