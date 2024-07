Brandon Farmer from Bank of the James joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about the Bank’s 25th Anniversary, their two new branches in Buchanan and Nellysford, being ranked #56 by American Banker in their Top 100 Banks in the US with Assets Under $2B, customers having confidence in them, their mobile banking platforms, student banking accounts, doing so much for nonprofits, were they affected by the Crowd Strike Outage, and more.