Brendan Marks of The Athletic joins The Sportsline to review what happened in the North Carolina-Duke game and look around the rest of the ACC, including what he thought of the performances of both the Tar Heel and Blue Devil squad, on why N.C. State could be the best team on ‘tobacco road,’ if Virginia is still the best team in the conference overall, and what it will take for the Virginia Tech Hokies to dig themselves out of their early season hole.