ACC columnist for Saturday Road, Brett Friedlander joins The Sportsline to talk about recent conference news, including what Wahoo fans can expect when the Wolfpack of N.C. State travel to Charlottesville to take on the Cavaliers, on why it was make-or-break for Lynchburg’s Kevin Keatts this season, and discusses what’s been going on with two coaches making news for all the wrong reasons – Jason Capel and Jim Boeheim.