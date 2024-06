Saturday Road columnist Brett Friedlander joins The Sportsline to talk opening day of the College World Series, including his immediate reaction to North Carolina’s walk-off win over Virginia in the bottom of the 9th inning, on how a lack of depth in pitching and now playing in the loser’s bracket will negatively impact UVA, and if Cavaliers coach Brian O’Connor made the right of wrong call not walking UNC’s Vance Honeycutt with a base open in the 9th + can N.C. State baseball go all the way?